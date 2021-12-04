Ellevest Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

