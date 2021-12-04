Ellevest Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.