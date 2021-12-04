Ellevest Inc. Has $54,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 225.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

