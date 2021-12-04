Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000.

VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

