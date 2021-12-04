Ellevest Inc. Sells 680 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $385.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

