Elon Musk Sells 299,499 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $988.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 365.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

