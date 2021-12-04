Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $300.59 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $300.59 or 0.00631785 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.96 billion and approximately $580.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00064478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,824,497 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,737 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.