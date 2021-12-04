Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $6.15 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Elrond has a total market cap of $6.15 billion and $553.16 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $309.94 or 0.00628963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00183049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00073898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,829,786 coins and its circulating supply is 19,827,494 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.