Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $87,358.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.60 or 0.08290983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00082576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.77 or 0.99891582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

