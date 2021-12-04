Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.88.

Enbridge stock opened at C$47.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$40.63 and a 12-month high of C$54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

