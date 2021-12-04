Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.57.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

