Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.18. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

