Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in November

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 4,082,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

