Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.