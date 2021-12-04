Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.58. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 99 shares trading hands.

ENJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). On average, research analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

