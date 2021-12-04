Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

