Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,537,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.