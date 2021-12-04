Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $32.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.