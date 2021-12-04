Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

