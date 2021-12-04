Essex Savings Bank Invests $222,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,902 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 421,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,451 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,922 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

EW stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

