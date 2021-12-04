Essex Savings Bank Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $647.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $602.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

