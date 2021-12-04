Ether Zero Price Down 4.2% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $218,041.09 and $22,009.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.60 or 0.08401757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00077989 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

