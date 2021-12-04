ETHPlus Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One ETHPlus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a total market capitalization of $3,929.19 and $34.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ETHPlus

ETHPlus is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

