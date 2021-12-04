Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 529,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $116,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,655 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

