Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

