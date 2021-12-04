Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 618,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,065. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

