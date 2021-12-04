Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 618,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,065. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.