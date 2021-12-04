Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EXN remained flat at $$1.14 during trading hours on Friday. 29,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,820. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

