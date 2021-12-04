Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle Sells 117,371 Shares

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$40.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.21. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

