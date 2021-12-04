Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,675,749 shares in the company, valued at $561,510,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of QLYS opened at $127.64 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

