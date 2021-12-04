Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 636 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 20.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $220.96 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

