Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 35,798 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,825,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 313,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 243,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 370,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

