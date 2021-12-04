Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.