Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.