Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $10,245,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 210,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.19.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

