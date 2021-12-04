Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 11,511 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.69 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

