Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 272 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $138.23 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.43.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.