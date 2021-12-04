Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Experian alerts:

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.