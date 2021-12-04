Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

EXPR stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Express has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $229.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

