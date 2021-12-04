Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Update

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Exterran stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.09. 443,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $102.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter worth $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the third quarter worth $164,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

