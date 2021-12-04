Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $71.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $71.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.
NYSE:XOM opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.
In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
