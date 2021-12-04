Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $71.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $71.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

