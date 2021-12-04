F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 244,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

