F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

