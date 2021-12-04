Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.79. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

