Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 11,171 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 11,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $3,489,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00.

SITM stock opened at $279.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $321.00. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

