Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Acquired by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth about $155,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

