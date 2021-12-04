Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $35.92 on Friday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

