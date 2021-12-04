Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,558.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $29,558.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

