Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.29.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

