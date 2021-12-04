Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $81.85 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

