Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

